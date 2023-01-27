Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

TXN stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

