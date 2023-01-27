Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.