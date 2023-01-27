The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 33.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Community Financial Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCFC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

