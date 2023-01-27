The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.87. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

