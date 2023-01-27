Thomas F. Shannon Sells 9,044 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 9,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $129,238.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,387,071.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Bowlero Corp. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $15.28.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $230.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 157.07% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.