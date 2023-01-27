Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 3,836.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.73.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.12). Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Hartz sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $129,477.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,758.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also

