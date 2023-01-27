Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Acquires C$30,688.70 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,880,980.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$63.77 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$42.42 and a one year high of C$84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.25. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.80.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

