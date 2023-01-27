Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Buys 490 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,880,980.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 630 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE TOU opened at C$63.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of C$21.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$42.42 and a 52 week high of C$84.33.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.80.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.