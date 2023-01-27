TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,925.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

