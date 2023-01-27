Truist Financial Corp Buys 223 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

