Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,977 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CTS were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CTS by 32.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 212,674 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $151.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

CTS Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.