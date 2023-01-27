Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $30.02 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.