Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Union Pacific
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Union Pacific (UNP)
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.