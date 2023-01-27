Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

