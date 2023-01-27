Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $132.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.