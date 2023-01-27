US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,259 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 2,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $82,873.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

