US Bancorp DE Acquires 314 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AGCO were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in AGCO by 40.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 26.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AGCO opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

