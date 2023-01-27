US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,565 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in APi Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

APi Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APG opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.