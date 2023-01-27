US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,827 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 96.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $55,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.80 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

