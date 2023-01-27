US Bancorp DE Acquires 754 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,101,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

