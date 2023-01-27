US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MCY opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

