US Bancorp DE Buys 2,337 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.