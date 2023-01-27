US Bancorp DE Buys 407 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

