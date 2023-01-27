US Bancorp DE Buys 693 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

