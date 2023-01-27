US Bancorp DE Buys 9,252 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

