US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 412.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 229,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after acquiring an additional 133,805 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $7,308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

