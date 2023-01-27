US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KB Home were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 5.39. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

