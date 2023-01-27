US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perficient were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Perficient by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,712 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

New Price Targets

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

