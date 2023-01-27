US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares in the company, valued at $41,531,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,933 shares of company stock valued at $23,027,408. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

