US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.