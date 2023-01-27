US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 206,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $32,326,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

