US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

