US Bancorp DE Grows Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM opened at $1,498.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,394.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,343.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.38. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,004.21 and a 12-month high of $1,521.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 67.76%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.