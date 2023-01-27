US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 276.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JOYY were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in JOYY by 135.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ YY opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.53. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on YY. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.