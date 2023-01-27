US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of JETS opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

