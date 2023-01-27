US Bancorp DE Has $184,000 Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.