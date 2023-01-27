US Bancorp DE Has $189,000 Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 73.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $119,567.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,379 shares of company stock worth $1,540,618. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.47 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

