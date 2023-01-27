US Bancorp DE Has $193,000 Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weibo were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weibo by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Weibo by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 361,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Weibo by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $35.16.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

