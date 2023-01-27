US Bancorp DE Has $200,000 Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,338,000 after acquiring an additional 138,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avangrid by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 119,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Avangrid by 42.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 228,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

