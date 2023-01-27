US Bancorp DE Has $202,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,287,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after buying an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

