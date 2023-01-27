US Bancorp DE Has $205,000 Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

AMAL opened at $23.86 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $731.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

