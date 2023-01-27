US Bancorp DE Has $211,000 Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,324 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nomura were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nomura by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.87.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

