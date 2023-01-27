US Bancorp DE Has $222,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,804,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.