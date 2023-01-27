US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

