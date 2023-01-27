US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after buying an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 79,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

