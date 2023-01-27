US Bancorp DE Purchases 219 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $179.01 and a 52 week high of $294.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

