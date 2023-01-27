US Bancorp DE Purchases 28,984 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 423,052 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,890,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 710,942 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

NYSE TME opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.