US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,268 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 144,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 427,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE:MAX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $772.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.