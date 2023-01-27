US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,667 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $40.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. CLSA upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

