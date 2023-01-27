US Bancorp DE Purchases 888 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

