US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

